Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Given New C$3.25 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ATH opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil has a twelve month low of C$0.65 and a twelve month high of C$2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.17.

Athabasca Oil ( TSE:ATH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$292.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of Athabasca Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$83,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,597,733.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

