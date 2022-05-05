Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$1.75 to C$2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
ATH opened at C$2.66 on Wednesday. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$0.65 and a 52-week high of C$2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.61.
In other news, Senior Officer Karla Dawn Ingoldsby sold 36,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.29, for a total transaction of C$83,356.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 697,700 shares in the company, valued at C$1,597,733.
About Athabasca Oil
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
