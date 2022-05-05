Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AAME stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.17.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.

In other news, insider Harriett J. Robinson acquired 1,363,809 shares of Atlantic American stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,455,236.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 830,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,036. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

