Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
AAME stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Atlantic American has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.17.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $49.73 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a net margin of 2.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlantic American stock. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.
About Atlantic American (Get Rating)
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlantic American (AAME)
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
- 3 Earnings Plays With Big Move Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.