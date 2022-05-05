Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:AUB)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 32.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Atlantic Union Bankshares to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of AUB stock opened at $35.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 98.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after buying an additional 89,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 33.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 503,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 32,167 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.