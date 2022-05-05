Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Short Interest Update

Atlas Arteria Limited (OTCMKTS:MAQAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,000 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 133.3 days.

OTCMKTS MAQAF opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Atlas Arteria has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $5.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.77.

MAQAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded Atlas Arteria to a “hold” rating and set a $6.66 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th. ABN Amro downgraded Atlas Arteria to a “hold” rating and set a $6.41 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in 22-kilometer toll road investors partnership II (TRIP II), the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

