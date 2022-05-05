Atlas Copco Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, May 13th (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, May 13th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, May 13th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Atlas Copco stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATLKY shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Pareto Securities raised Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlas Copco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 640 to SEK 675 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.20.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

