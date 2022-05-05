Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 6th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Atmos Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years. Atmos Energy has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Atmos Energy to earn $5.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of ATO opened at $115.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.64. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $122.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 911,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,627,000 after acquiring an additional 249,589 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,236,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 253,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,284,000 after buying an additional 12,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 103,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,890,000 after buying an additional 42,221 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

