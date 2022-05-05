AtriCure, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AtriCure in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. AtriCure’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

ATRC opened at $53.33 on Thursday. AtriCure has a one year low of $48.92 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 121.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 76,206 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 20.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in AtriCure by 12.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 67,705 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AtriCure Company Profile (Get Rating)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.