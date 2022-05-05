aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIFE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,359,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIFE stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.47. aTyr Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $121.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.54.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

