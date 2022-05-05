Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate. The company’s lead drug includes Voclosporin for the treatment of lupus nephritis. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Victoria, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $33.97.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

