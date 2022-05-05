Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUPH. StockNews.com started coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $33.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Rating ) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.43 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 48.92% and a negative net margin of 396.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 85.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,702,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,449,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,153,000 after purchasing an additional 433,205 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 144,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares in the last quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

