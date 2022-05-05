Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post earnings of C($0.21) per share for the quarter.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C($0.32). The business had revenue of C$68.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$57.65 million.

TSE:ACB opened at C$4.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$878.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of C$3.58 and a 52 week high of C$12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.20, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.92.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Senior Officer Andre Jerome sold 6,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.31, for a total value of C$36,719.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$168,169.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective (up from C$6.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$10.00 to C$7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.11.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

