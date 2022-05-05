Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $48.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.87 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 167.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ACB stock opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock has a market cap of $715.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.85.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 123,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 9,354 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 96,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 16,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. 15.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis derivative products in Canada and internationally. It also engages in facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, research, production, derivatives, product development, wholesale, and retail distribution activities. The company produces various strains of dried cannabis, cannabis oil and capsules, and topical kits for medical patients.

