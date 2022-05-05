Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.33.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
APR.UN stock opened at C$13.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.97. The stock has a market cap of C$526.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$11.81 and a 1 year high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.02.
Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.
