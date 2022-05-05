Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives C$15.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APR.UN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$15.50 to C$15.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

APR.UN stock opened at C$13.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.16. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 52-week low of C$11.81 and a 52-week high of C$15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.11, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

