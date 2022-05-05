AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUTO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AutoWeb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of AutoWeb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $2.77 on Thursday. AutoWeb has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 million, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85.

AutoWeb ( NASDAQ:AUTO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). AutoWeb had a negative net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 36.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUTO. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoWeb in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,308,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in AutoWeb by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 192,019 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,141 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoWeb during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoWeb by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to specific search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

