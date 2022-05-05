Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $195.51 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) will announce $195.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $193.50 million and the highest is $197.00 million. Avanos Medical posted sales of $180.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $839.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $838.40 million to $841.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $887.33 million, with estimates ranging from $880.40 million to $893.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $197.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $30.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.33 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $45.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

