AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect AvePoint to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVPT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. AvePoint has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $12.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day moving average of $6.31.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AvePoint by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,558 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in AvePoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

