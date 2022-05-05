AvePoint (AVPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect AvePoint to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AVPT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 365,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
