AvePoint (AVPT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect AvePoint to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVPT opened at $5.02 on Thursday. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $12.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.31.

Get AvePoint alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AvePoint by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 381,558 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AvePoint by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 365,748 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AvePoint by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvePoint by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 128,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $434,000. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AvePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.56.

AvePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.