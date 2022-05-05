Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVID shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Shares of AVID stock opened at $32.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.20.

Avid Technology ( NASDAQ:AVID Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Avid Technology had a net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $636,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $4,461,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 109.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 59,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 130.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.