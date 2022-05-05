Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avidity Biosciences Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of oligonucleotide-based therapies called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates(TM). The company’s AOC platform design, engineer and develop therapeutics which combine the tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies. Its lead product candidate consist AOC 1001, is designed to treat myotonic dystrophy type 1,and other muscle programs are focused on the treatment of muscle atrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy and Pompe disease. Avidity Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Shares of RNA opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.36. Avidity Biosciences has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.59.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a negative net margin of 1,265.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNA. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 345,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 102.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 270.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 75,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

