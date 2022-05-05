AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVDX. Robert W. Baird began coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AvidXchange from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on AvidXchange in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 19.27.

NASDAQ AVDX opened at 8.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is 13.83. AvidXchange has a fifty-two week low of 6.50 and a fifty-two week high of 27.43.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The company reported -0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.15. The business had revenue of 69.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 66.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AvidXchange will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Michael Praeger purchased 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 7.11 per share, for a total transaction of 494,145.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in AvidXchange by 33.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AvidXchange in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvidXchange by 80.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and cash flow manager that provides cash management solutions.

