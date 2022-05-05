Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.54 million.

Shares of ASM opened at C$0.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$106.94 million and a PE ratio of -35.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 9.23 and a quick ratio of 7.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASM shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

