AVITA Medical (RCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. AVITA Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a negative net margin of 76.13%. On average, analysts expect AVITA Medical to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AVITA Medical stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $166.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average is $10.96. AVITA Medical has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $22.49.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 10,812 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total transaction of $94,496.88.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 51.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AVITA Medical by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCEL. BTIG Research dropped their target price on AVITA Medical from $37.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AVITA Medical from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

