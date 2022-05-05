Aviva (LON:AV) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.50) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 468 ($5.85) to GBX 480 ($6.00) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.62) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.39).
Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 434.40 ($5.43) on Thursday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 461 ($5.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74.
About Aviva (Get Rating)
Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.
