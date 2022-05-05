Aviva (LON:AV) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aviva (LON:AV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 520 ($6.50) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.37) to GBX 530 ($6.62) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut Aviva to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 468 ($5.85) to GBX 480 ($6.00) in a report on Monday, April 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 540 ($6.75) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.62) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 511.43 ($6.39).

Shares of AV stock opened at GBX 434.40 ($5.43) on Thursday. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 361.10 ($4.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 461 ($5.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 427.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 418.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.74.

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 131,938 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 380 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £501,364.40 ($626,314.05). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia acquired 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 452 ($5.65) per share, with a total value of £6,481.68 ($8,097.04).

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

