Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Axalta Coating Systems in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.62. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $27.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.87. Axalta Coating Systems has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

In other news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.