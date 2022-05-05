Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $205-215 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.53 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.53 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $83.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.83.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.12 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 17,549 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

