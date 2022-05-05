Axon Enterprise (AXON) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 10th. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Axon Enterprise to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $115.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.37. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $108.46 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.71 and a beta of 0.55.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $683,262.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 360,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,823,882.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,294,000 after buying an additional 15,613 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 961.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 106,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

