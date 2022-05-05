Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company.

Get Axonics alerts:

In other Axonics news, Director Jane E. Kiernan sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $317,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,691 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,811. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics by 401.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Axonics by 13.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axonics during the first quarter worth $209,000. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXNX stock opened at $57.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.51. Axonics has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axonics (Get Rating)

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.