B. Riley Comments on Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) – B. Riley decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.18.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.35). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.83% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $232.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DFIN opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $24.67 and a 1 year high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $625,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

