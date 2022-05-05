B. Riley Lowers Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target to $119.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $120.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.96% from the stock’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lumentum from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Get Lumentum alerts:

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $89.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.39. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $108.90.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $791,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock worth $1,912,911. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.