B. Riley Trims Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Target Price to $6.00

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $5.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 420.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.