B. Riley Weighs in on Gaia, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gaia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. Gaia had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gaia in a report on Friday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

NASDAQ GAIA opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.18 million, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.59. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gaia in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Gaia by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Gaia in the third quarter valued at $256,000. 40.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library of approximately 10,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

