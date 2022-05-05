B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.48 on Thursday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTG. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,129,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,585 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 493.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 416,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 515.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 445.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 78,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 63,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BTG. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.22.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

