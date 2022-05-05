B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in B2Gold by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,003,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,064,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,129,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after buying an additional 2,419,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 493.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 416,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 346,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in B2Gold by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 515.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 78,250 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.22.

B2Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

