Babylon (BBLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BBLN stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Babylon has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73.

Get Babylon alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Babylon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000.

About Babylon (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.