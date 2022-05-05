Babylon (BBLN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
BBLN stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. Babylon has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.73.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Babylon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Babylon from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Babylon from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Babylon in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.
Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Babylon (BBLN)
