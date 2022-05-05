Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 24.00.

BLZE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on Backblaze from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on Backblaze from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Backblaze from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Backblaze from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th.

BLZE stock opened at 10.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of 8.75 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 10.54.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported -0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.33 by -0.05. The firm had revenue of 18.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 18.01 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Backblaze will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,382,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $924,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

