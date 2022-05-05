BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 768 ($9.59).

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.24) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BAE Systems to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 555 ($6.93) to GBX 630 ($7.87) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.37) to GBX 860 ($10.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other news, insider Charles Woodburn sold 25,216 shares of BAE Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 734 ($9.17), for a total value of £185,085.44 ($231,212.29). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 64 shares of company stock valued at $44,688.

Shares of BAE Systems stock opened at GBX 765.60 ($9.56) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 732.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 627.14.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from BAE Systems’s previous dividend of $9.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

