Bakkt (BKKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Bakkt to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BKKT opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bakkt by 109.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 11,793 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

