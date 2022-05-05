Bakkt (BKKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Bakkt to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of BKKT opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $50.80.
BKKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.
Bakkt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bakkt (BKKT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
- Camping World Confirms Support At Institutional Bottom
- What’s Next For Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.