Bakkt (BKKT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Bakkt to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BKKT opened at $3.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.26. Bakkt has a 12 month low of $3.31 and a 12 month high of $50.80.

BKKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bakkt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bakkt during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Bakkt by 109.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

