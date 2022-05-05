Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of BTN opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02. Ballantyne Strong has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $5.47.
Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.05 million for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 66.36% and a return on equity of 6.94%.
Ballantyne Strong, Inc operates in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company manufactures and distributes projection screens and customized screen support systems directly, as well as through third-party distributors and integrators. It also distributes other products and provides technical support services to the cinema exhibition industry, theme parks, schools, museums, and other entertainment-related markets.
