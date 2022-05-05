Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.49). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.
Bally’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
