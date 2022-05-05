Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Bally’s stock opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $59.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.49). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bally’s will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bally’s by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

