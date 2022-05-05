Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Price Target Cut to €6.20 by Analysts at Barclays

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €6.50 ($6.84) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.47) to €5.40 ($5.68) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.37) to €7.30 ($7.68) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €7.30 ($7.68) to €6.20 ($6.53) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.53) to €6.30 ($6.63) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.55.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

NYSE:BBVA opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 225,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 247,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 15.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.