Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:BLX)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years.

BLX stock opened at $15.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $548.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.25. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior has a fifty-two week low of $14.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior ( NYSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 39.60%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

