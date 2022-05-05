Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $130.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 16th.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

In other news, Director Brian D. Bailey purchased 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daryl Raiford acquired 8,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.73 per share, with a total value of $249,988.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 21,135 shares of company stock worth $616,629. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $952,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 4.5% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its position in Bandwidth by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 53,059 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth $15,654,000.

Shares of BAND stock opened at $26.03 on Thursday. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The company has a market capitalization of $656.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bandwidth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.