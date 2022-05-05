Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $285.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to announce sales of $285.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $282.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $289.90 million. Bank OZK reported sales of $268.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.45 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 47.54% and a return on equity of 12.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OZK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $41.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

