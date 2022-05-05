Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.12) to GBX 180 ($2.25) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $197.60.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Barclays has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barclays by 6.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Barclays by 21.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,983 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 4.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after buying an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 7.6% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,816 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

