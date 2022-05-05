Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Given New GBX 200 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 190 ($2.37) to GBX 200 ($2.50) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Barclays from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.06) to GBX 260 ($3.25) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.31) to GBX 260 ($3.25) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BCS downgraded Barclays from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.60.

NYSE:BCS opened at $7.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Barclays by 6.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 417,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 21.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 227,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 39,983 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Barclays by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 81,197 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 7.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

