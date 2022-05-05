Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,950 ($36.85) to GBX 2,630 ($32.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,900 ($36.23) to GBX 2,600 ($32.48) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,462 ($43.25) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,712.44 ($33.88).

ADM opened at GBX 2,378 ($29.71) on Wednesday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,346 ($29.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($46.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,573.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,875.63. The company has a market cap of £7.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones purchased 3,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,574 ($32.15) per share, for a total transaction of £100,231.56 ($125,211.19). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis purchased 6,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,453 ($30.64) per share, for a total transaction of £158,046.79 ($197,435.09).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

