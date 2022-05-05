Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for OSB Group (LON:OSB)

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 755 ($9.43) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s current price.

OSB has been the subject of several other reports. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of OSB Group from GBX 645 ($8.06) to GBX 790 ($9.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.12) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 725.40 ($9.06).

LON:OSB opened at GBX 564 ($7.05) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 540.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 533.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53. OSB Group has a 1-year low of GBX 407 ($5.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 608.50 ($7.60).

In other OSB Group news, insider April Talintyre sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 605 ($7.56), for a total value of £907,500 ($1,133,666.46).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

